Common reactions to distressing situations and extreme stress

The IFRC Psychosocial Centre has published a new infographic: Common reactions to distressing situations and extreme stress.

Reactions to extreme stress and distressing events will differ from person to person. Factors that impact how a person reacts can include the type of situation that they are exposed to, previous experiences, existing coping strategies as well as access to community and social supports.

This two-page infographic describes the physical, mental, emotional, interpersonal and behavioral reactions to extreme stress and distressing events as well as common reactions to distressing events and situations in children.

