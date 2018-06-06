Commissioner Stylianides discussed ‘Education under Attack’ during the 2018 European Development Days

Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides hosted a panel discussion on ‘Education Under Attack: A Global Call for the Protection of Education’ on 5 June during the European Development Days.

The event marked the European launch of the 2018 Report ‘Education Under Attack’, the flagship publication of the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attacks. The panel examined global trends in attacks on education, focusing on the case of Nigeria, where more than 160 interviews with girls and young women were conducted.

Speaking ahead of the event, Commissioner Stylianides said: “The EU is a leading voice for education in emergencies. Today, our strong commitment is enshrined in the new EU policy framework for education in emergencies and protracted crises. One of our strategic priorities is to champion education for peace and protection, and to protect education from attack.”

On 18 May, the European Commission adopted a new policy to increase humanitarian funding for education in emergencies and crises to 10% of its overall humanitarian aid budget by 2019. The policy also aims to get children caught up in humanitarian crises back to learning within 3 months. The EU's largest ever humanitarian programme for education in emergencies worth €84 million is currently the Conditional Cash Transfer for Education programme in Turkey that helps 290 000 refugee children attend school.

