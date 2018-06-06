Commissioner Stylianides delivers keynote speech on gender-based violence in emergencies at the 2018 European Development Days

Today Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides will deliver a keynote speech on gender-based violence in emergencies at the European Development Days (EDDs) in Brussels, Belgium. The twelfth edition of the EDDs, dedicated to gender equality and women's empowerment, is an opportunity to highlight the EU’s leadership of the ‘Call to Action on Protection Against Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies’, a role the EU assumed in June 2017. The 'Call to Action' is an initiative which raises awareness, and seeks to include the prevention and response to gender-based violence in humanitarian actions.

“Protection from gender-based violence is a sensitive and complex issue. It goes beyond standard prevention and response. It stretches over humanitarian action. This is particularly true for the millions of women who are trapped into conflicts and emergencies, as we speak,” said Commissioner Stylianides ahead of the event. “Protection from violence, discrimination and abuse requires joint efforts. I am openly calling all relevant organisations to act, and to implement the commitments under the Call to Action. We hope that others will join our efforts,” he added.

The discussion panel on the topic brings together speakers including Linda McAvan, member of the European Parliament, chair of DEVE Committee; Dr. Denis Mukwege, gynaecological surgeon, founder of the Panzi Hospital in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and recipient of the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought; Linda McAvan, member of the European Parliament, chair of DEVE Committee; Valerie Guarnieri, assistant executive director, World Food Programme; Sanj Srikanthan, acting senior vice president Europe and executive director, International Rescue Committee, and others. The discussion was moderated by Dr. Sara Pantuliano, managing director, Oversees Development Institute.

