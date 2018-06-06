06 Jun 2018

Commissioner Stylianides delivers keynote speech on gender-based violence in emergencies at the 2018 European Development Days

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 Jun 2018 View Original

Today Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides will deliver a keynote speech on gender-based violence in emergencies at the European Development Days (EDDs) in Brussels, Belgium. The twelfth edition of the EDDs, dedicated to gender equality and women's empowerment, is an opportunity to highlight the EU’s leadership of the ‘Call to Action on Protection Against Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies’, a role the EU assumed in June 2017. The 'Call to Action' is an initiative which raises awareness, and seeks to include the prevention and response to gender-based violence in humanitarian actions.

“Protection from gender-based violence is a sensitive and complex issue. It goes beyond standard prevention and response. It stretches over humanitarian action. This is particularly true for the millions of women who are trapped into conflicts and emergencies, as we speak,” said Commissioner Stylianides ahead of the event. “Protection from violence, discrimination and abuse requires joint efforts. I am openly calling all relevant organisations to act, and to implement the commitments under the Call to Action. We hope that others will join our efforts,” he added.

The discussion panel on the topic brings together speakers including Linda McAvan, member of the European Parliament, chair of DEVE Committee; Dr. Denis Mukwege, gynaecological surgeon, founder of the Panzi Hospital in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and recipient of the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought; Linda McAvan, member of the European Parliament, chair of DEVE Committee; Valerie Guarnieri, assistant executive director, World Food Programme; Sanj Srikanthan, acting senior vice president Europe and executive director, International Rescue Committee, and others. The discussion was moderated by Dr. Sara Pantuliano, managing director, Oversees Development Institute.

Publication date 06/06/2018

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.