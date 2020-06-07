Commission implementing decision of 3.6.2020 amending Commission Implementing Decision C(2020) 13 of 13.01.2020 on the financing of humanitarian aid actions from the 2020 general budget of the European Union - ECHO/WWD/BUD/2020/01000

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION,

Having regard to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union,

Having regard to Regulation (EU, Euratom) 2018/1046 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 18 July 2018 on the financial rules applicable to the general budget of the Union, amending Regulations (EU) No 1296/2013, (EU) No 1301/2013, (EU) No 1303/2013, (EU) No 1304/2013, (EU) No 1309/2013, (EU) No 1316/2013, (EU) No 223/2014, (EU) No 283/2014, and Decision No 541/2014/EU and repealing Regulation (EU, Euratom) No 966/20121 , and in particular Article 110 thereof,

Having regard to Council Regulation (EC) No 1257/96 of 20 June 1996 concerning humanitarian aid2 ('the Humanitarian Aid Regulation' or 'HAR'), and in particular Article 1,

Article 2, Article 4 and Article 15(2) and (3) thereof,

Having regard to Council Decision 2013/755/EU of 25 November 2013 on the association of the overseas countries and territories with the European Union ('the Overseas Association Decision')3 , and in particular Article 79 thereof,

Whereas:

(1) By its Decision C(2020) 13 of 13.01.2020, the Commission has provided for the financing of humanitarian aid actions from the 2020 general budget of the European Union.

(2) In order to ensure for the continuation of the implementation of the humanitarian aid actions of the Union for 2020 and its financing thereof, it is now necessary to amend Decision C(2020) 13 due to the adaptation of the budgetary allocation and changes in the measures listed in the annex4 .

(3) Decision C(2020) 13 of 13.01.2020 should be amended accordingly.

(4) The measures provided for in this Decision are in accordance with the opinion of the Humanitarian Aid Committee established by Article 17(1) of Council Regulation (EC) No 1257/96,

HAS DECIDED AS FOLLOWS:

Sole Article

Commission Implementing Decision C(2020)13 of 13.01.2020 on the financing of humanitarian aid actions from the 2020 general budget of the European Union - ECHO/WWD/BUD/2020/01000 is amended as follows:

(1) Article 2 is replaced by the following:

"1 . The maximum Union contribution for the implementation of the Union-funded humanitarian aid actions for 2020 is set at EUR 1 153 690 500, and shall be financed from the appropriations entered in the following lines of the general budget of the Union:

(a) budget line 23 02 01: EUR 1 103 690 500;

(b) budget line 23 02 02: EUR 50 000 000.

2 . The amount referred to in the first paragraph may include contributions from other donors to the general budget of the European Union as external assigned revenue as provided for in the relevant agreements signed with such donors.

3 . The appropriations provided for in the first paragraph may also cover interest due for late payment”.

(2) The Annex is replaced by the Annex to this Decision.

Done at Brussels, 3.6.2020

For the Commission

Janez LENARČIČ

Member of the Commission