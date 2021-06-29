Commission Implementing Decision of 28.6.2021 amending Implementing Decision C(2020) 8794 of 16.12.2020 on the financing of humanitarian aid actions from the 2021 general budget of the European Union - ECHO/WWD/BUD/2021/01000 [EN/DE]

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION,

Having regard to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union,

Having regard to Regulation (EU, Euratom) 2018/1046 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 18 July 2018 on the financial rules applicable to the general budget of the Union, amending Regulations (EU) No 1296/2013, (EU) No 1301/2013, (EU) No 1303/2013, (EU) No 1304/2013, (EU) No 1309/2013, (EU) No 1316/2013, (EU) No 223/2014, (EU) No 283/2014, and Decision No 541/2014/EU and repealing Regulation (EU, Euratom) No 966/2012, and in particular Article 110 thereof,

Having regard to Council Regulation (EC) No 1257/96 of 20 June 1996 concerning humanitarian aid, and in particular Article 1, Article 2, Article 4 and Article 15(2) and (3) thereof,

Having regard to Council Decision 2013/755/EU of 25 November 2013 on the association of the overseas countries and territories with the European Union ('Overseas Association Decision'), and in particular Article 79 thereof,

Whereas:

(1) By its Implementing Decision C(2020) 8794, the Commission has adopted Commission Implementing Decision on the financing of humanitarian aid actions from the 2021 general budget of the European Union - ECHO/WWD/BUD/2021/0100.

(2) The overall amount of the budgetary allocation was increased by EUR 328 995 445: EUR 304 000 000 from the Solidarity and Emergency Aid reserve, EUR 23 443 455 from the MFF profile and EUR 1 512 000 contributions from Member States and changes in the humanitarian aid actions listed in the Annex to Decision C(2020) 8794 were decided.

(3) In order to ensure the continuation of the implementation of the humanitarian aid actions of the Union for 2021 and their financing, it is necessary to adapt the total EU contribution and subsequent budgetary allocation in the measures listed in the Annex.

(4) Therefore, Commission Implementing Decision C(2020) 8794 of 16.12.2020 should be amended accordingly.

(5) The measures provided for in this Decision are in accordance with the opinion of the Humanitarian Aid Committee established by Article 17(1) of Council Regulation (EC) No 1257/96,

HAS DECIDED AS FOLLOWS:

Sole Article

Implementing Decision C(2020)8794 is amended as follows:

(1) Article 2 is replaced by the following:

“1. The maximum Union contribution for the implementation of the Union-funded humanitarian aid actions for 2021 is set at EUR 1 744 944 450, and shall be financed from the appropriations entered in the following lines of the general budget of the Union:

(a) budget line 14 03 01: EUR 1 669 944 450;

(b) budget line 14 03 02: EUR 75 000 000.

The amount referred to in the first paragraph may include contributions from other donors to the general budget of the European Union as external assigned revenue as provided for in the relevant agreements signed with such donors. The appropriations provided for in the first paragraph may also cover interest due for late payment.”;

(2) The Annex is replaced by the text in the Annex to this Decision.

Done at Brussels, 28.6.2021

For the Commission

Janez LENARČIČ

Member of the Commission