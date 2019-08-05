Commission Implementing Decision of 1.8.2019 amending Commission Implementing Decision C(2019) 17 of 11.01.2019 on the financing of humanitarian aid actions from the 2019 general budget of the European Union - ECHO/WWD/BUD/2019/01000

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION,

Having regard to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union,

Having regard to Regulation (EU, Euratom) 2018/1046 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 18 July 2018 on the financial rules applicable to the general budget of the Union, amending Regulations (EU) No 1296/2013, (EU) No 1301/2013, (EU) No 1303/2013, (EU)

No 1304/2013, (EU) No 1309/2013, (EU) No 1316/2013, (EU) No 223/2014, (EU) No 283/2014, and Decision No 541/2014/EU and repealing Regulation (EU, Euratom) No 966/20121 , and in particular Article 110 thereof,

Having regard to Council Regulation (EC) No 1257/96 of 20 June 1996 concerning humanitarian aid2 ('the Humanitarian Aid Regulation' or 'HAR'), and in particular Article 1,

Article 2, Article 4 and Article 15(2) and (3) thereof,

Having regard to Council Decision 2013/755/EU of 25 November 2013 on the association of the overseas countries and territories with the European Union ('the Overseas Association Decision')3 , and in particular Article 79 thereof,

Whereas:

(1) By its Decision C(2019) 17 of 11.01.2019 the Commission has provided for the financing of humanitarian aid actions from the 2019 general budget of the Union.

(2) In order to ensure continuing the implementation of the humanitarian aid actions of the Union for 2019 and the financing thereof it is now necessary to amend Decision C(2019)17 due to the adaptation of the budgetary allocation and changes in the measures listed in the annex. Article 110 of Regulation (EU, Euratom) 2018/1046 (‘the Financial Regulation’) establishes detailed rules on financing decisions.

(3) Decision C(2019) 17 of 11.01.2019 should therefore be amended accordingly.

(4) The measures provided for in this Decision are in accordance with the opinion of the Humanitarian Aid Committee established by Article 17(1) of Council Regulation (EC)

No 1257/96.