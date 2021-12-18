Commission Implementing Decision of 14.12.2021 on the financing of humanitarian aid actions from the 2022 general budget of the European Union

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION,

Having regard to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union,

Having regard to Regulation (EU, Euratom) 2018/1046 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 18 July 2018 on the financial rules applicable to the general budget of the Union, amending Regulations (EU) No 1296/2013, (EU) No 1301/2013, (EU) No 1303/2013, (EU) No 1304/2013, (EU) No 1309/2013, (EU) No 1316/2013, (EU) No 223/2014, (EU) No 283/2014, and Decision No 541/2014/EU and repealing Regulation (EU, Euratom) No 966/20121 , and in particular Article 110 thereof,

Having regard to Council Regulation (EC) No 1257/96 of 20 June 1996 concerning humanitarian aid2 , and in particular Article 15(2) and (3) thereof,

Whereas:

(1) In order to ensure the implementation of the humanitarian aid actions of the Union for 2022, it is necessary to adopt an annual financing decision for 2022. Article 110 of Regulation (EU, Euratom) 2018/1046 (‘the Financial Regulation’) establishes detailed rules on financing decisions.

(2) Union humanitarian aid is to provide assistance, relief and protection on a nondiscriminatory basis to help people in third countries, particularly the most vulnerable among them, victims of natural disasters, man-made crises, such as wars and outbreaks of fighting, or exceptional situations or circumstances comparable to natural or man-made disasters. It should do so for the time needed to meet the humanitarian requirements resulting from these different situations. Such aid should also comprise operations to prepare for risks or prevent disasters or comparable exceptional circumstances.

(3) The principal objectives of Union humanitarian aid operations are outlined in Article 2 of Council Regulation (EC) No 1257/96 while other eligible activities are specified in Articles 3 and 4 of the Regulation.

(4) In March 2021, the Commission adopted a communication on the Union’s humanitarian action3 . This document outlines the challenges and key actions for 2022 and beyond.