02 Feb 2020

Commission implementing decision of 13.1.2020 on the financing of humanitarian aid actions from the 2020 general budget of the European Union - ECHO/WWD/BUD/2020/01000

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 13 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (230.69 KB)

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION,
Having regard to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union,
Having regard to Regulation (EU, Euratom) 2018/1046 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 18 July 2018 on the financial rules applicable to the general budget of the Union, amending Regulations (EU) No 1296/2013, (EU) No 1301/2013, (EU) No 1303/2013, (EU)
No 1304/2013, (EU) No 1309/2013, (EU) No 1316/2013, (EU) No 223/2014, (EU) No 283/2014, and Decision No 541/2014/EU and repealing Regulation (EU, Euratom) No 966/20121 , and in particular Article 110 thereof,
Having regard to Council Regulation (EC) No 1257/96 of 20 June 1996 concerning humanitarian aid2 ('the Humanitarian Aid Regulation' or 'HAR'), and in particular Article 1,
Article 2, Article 4 and Article 15(2) and (3) thereof,
Having regard to Council Decision 2013/755/EU of 25 November 2013 on the association of the overseas countries and territories with the European Union ('the Overseas Association Decision')3 , and in particular Article 79 thereof,
Whereas:

(1) In order to ensure the implementation of the humanitarian aid actions of the Union for 2020, it is necessary to adopt an annual financing decision for 2020. Article 110 of Regulation (EU, Euratom) 2018/1046 (‘the Financial Regulation’) establishes detailed rules on financing decisions.

(2) The human and economic losses caused by natural disasters, whether sudden- or slowonset, are devastating. Natural disasters are increasing in intensity and scope due to climate change, and entail a constantly increasing loss of life, physical and psychological or social suffering, or material damage.

(3) Man-made humanitarian crises, also referred to as complex crises and mostly resulting from the consequences of conflicts, are today the main source of humanitarian needs in the world, and increasingly protracted.

(4) The humanitarian aid funded under this Decision should also cover essential activities and support services to humanitarian organisations as referred to in Articles 2(c) and 4 HAR, including notably the protection of humanitarian goods and personnel.

