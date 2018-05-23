Commentary to the Model Decree for the Facilitation and Regulation of International Disaster Relief and Initial Recovery Assistance

Introduction to the Commentary

This Commentary is intended to provide background information on the various provisions of the Model Emergency Decree for the Facilitation and Regulation of International Disaster Relief and Initial Recovery Assistance. It is an explanatory document and is not intended as an integral part of the Model Emergency Decree, but rather to complement it.

The Commentary does the following:

• identifies the links between the provisions of the Model Emergency Decree and relevant sections of the ‘Guidelines for the domestic facilitation and regulation of international disaster relief and initial recovery assistance’ (the ‘IDRL Guidelines’) and the ‘Checklist on the facilitation and regulation of international disaster relief and initial recovery assistance’ (the ‘IDRL Checklist’).

• identifies the problem or issue that each section and paragraph seeks to address;

• provides examples of relevant existing legislation from different countries, where available (and it must be kept in mind that few states have addressed these problems to date, which is why the IDRL Guidelines were developed in the first instance).

The Model Emergency Decree is intended as a reference tool for voluntary use by disaster management and other relevant authorities who face a major national disaster requiring international humanitarian assistance, and who have not yet developed detailed domestic legislation, regulation and/or procedures in their countries for managing incoming international disaster assistance. The Model Emergency Decree is not intended to replace the Model Act for International Disaster Relief and Initial Recovery Assistance, a document which aims at providing a comprehensive and predictable legal framework for the facilitation of international humanitarian assistance. Rather, the Model Emergency Decree is a more simplified and succinct tool which spells out core minimum requirements and standards regarding eligibility of international actors, legal facilities, coordination and oversight – among others – which can be applied quickly in a disaster, especially in the absence of specific legislation, regulation or procedures on this matter. The drafters of the Model Emergency Degree also note the diversity of legal systems around the world, and the different approaches to disaster risk management, and therefore this tool is recommended to be used and adapted as relevant for the domestic context in question.