Comment on the Charity Commission’s report following its inquiry into Save the Children UK

Find below a comment by the Chair of the International Development Committee on the Charity Commission’s report following its inquiry into Save the Children UK. The Charity Commission’s report is being published on Thursday 5 March.

Chair of the International Development Committee, Sarah Champion MP, said:

“The Charity Commissions report into Save the Children is a damning indictment of the charity’s past moral compass, culture and lack of courage to confront failings. It is shocking that not only did Save the Children try and stop the media reporting on some of the most heinous allegations, they issued misleading statements and showed a reluctance to cooperate with the investigation.

“Sexual harassment in any organisation is totally unacceptable. In this case, it is particularly shameful that an organisation set up to help some of the most vulnerable in the world, and receiving donations from members of the public, treats victimised staff in this manner.

“It is only right that the public expects the highest levels of safeguards, and on this occasion, Save the Children has failed in its duty to deliver that. Going forwards they must proactively reassure us all that this can never happen again.”

Additional information: