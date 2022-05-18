Commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of the UN Register of Conventional Arms - Opening Remarks by Ms. Izumi Nakamitsu, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs

Excellencies,

It is my pleasure to welcome you to this event, organized with support from the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research, not just to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the UN Register of Conventional Arms (UNROCA) but also to reimagine it.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the 2022 UNROCA GGE, and particularly the Chair, Mrs. Muanpuii Saiawi, for your contribution to this important transparency and confidence-building instrument.

I would also like to welcome our panellist, Mr. Gowan from the International Crisis Group. My good friend Richard, I appreciate your participation and I look forward to our discussion today.

Thirty years ago in 1992, UNROCA became operational as a transparency and confidencebuilding tool designed to prevent the excessive and destabilizing accumulation of arms, promote stability and strengthen regional and international peace and security. It provides an opportunity for Member States to share official national information on exports and imports of conventional arms, as well as on procurement through national production of such weapons, military holdings, and relevant national policies, legislation and of course doctrine.

Reporting voluntarily on weapons transfers, we think, can help build trust between countries. Sharing such information helps determine whether excessive or destabilizing accumulation of arms is taking place and can thus contribute to early warning and preventive diplomacy.

Openness about armaments may encourage restraint in the transfer or production of arms. Transparency by an exporting country can be a strong signal that it has nothing to hide in its export policy and that it is open to scrutiny over its arms transfers. Transparency by an importing country can be an indication that it stands ready to discuss its decision to increase or modernize its military arsenal. Now, transparency is as important for those countries that are large-scale arms traders, as it is for those importing or exporting few or no weapons.

However, transparency in armaments should not be perceived as a goal in itself. UNROCA would not be fulfilling all of its purpose if the data submitted to it were not used by Member States to engage in discussions with one another about their security concerns. From this perspective, submissions to UNROCA could, in particular, form the basis for regular regional, sub-regional or bilateral dialogue on defence plans, needs, and of course cooperation.

Since 1994, UNROCA has been reviewed every three years to allow it to adapt to changing security environment and advances in technologies. Governmental experts from around the world met, like this year’s Group is doing now, to review the relevance and operations of UNROCA and to come up with recommendations on how to improve this important instrument. As a result of their contributions, UNROCA was fine-tuned and improved, including expansions of its scope.

UNROCA also inspired other regional and multilateral instruments that seek to achieve the same objective. These of course include the Arms Trade Treaty, the Wassenaar Arrangement, and the Inter-American Convention on Transparency in Conventional Weapons Acquisitions, to just name a few.

From this perspective, it is rather unfortunate that an increasingly smaller number of Member States have been participating in this instrument. In the early 2000s, almost two thirds of the Member States submitted annual reports. Today, as you know, it is less than a quarter. While the instrument continues to capture the majority of international transfers of conventional arms due to the regular reporting by the major exporters, this is insufficient for better understanding the statistics and for enabling UNROCA to achieve its goal of serving as a universal transparency and confidence-building mechanism in the field of conventional arms.

I would like to stress that other countries, including those that only import weapons or those that have neither imports nor exports to report, should still participate in this instrument. We have to discuss how to ensure this and this is a timely moment to do so.

In conclusion, UNROCA remains an important global transparency and confidence-building mechanism in the field of conventional arms. In today’s world, where tensions and mistrust are growing among States, it has never been more important to reaffirm the importance and benefits of enhancing transparency and building confidence and I think the history shows it has been so in the pursuit of national arms control and international security incentives. There can be no durable peace without durable trust and confidence among States. This is the message that we must understand and reflect on UNROCA going to forward.

I hope this event will serve as a good opportunity to not only celebrate the successes of UNROCA but also to discuss how to revitalize the instrument and to ensure its usefulness as a transparency and confidence-building measure.

I thank you very much for your attention and look forward to our exchanges.