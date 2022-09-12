Commemorating United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, Secretary-General Urges World to Build Bridges, Achieve Equitable, Sustainable Future for All

SG/SM/21445

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message on the United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, observed today:

In this era of unprecedented challenge and upheaval, solutions lie in solidarity. South-South and triangular cooperation are critical for developing countries to mitigate and adapt to climate disruption, address the global health crisis, including COVID-19 recovery, and achieve all 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

It is important that Southern-led development solutions are shared far and wide. South-South and triangular cooperation must play an ever-increasing role in resolving our common challenges.

But, that does not absolve the wealthier nations of their responsibilities to work constructively with the developing world, especially to reduce growing inequalities between and within nations.

As we commemorate the United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, I encourage all nations and communities to redouble cooperation and build bridges to achieve an equitable and sustainable future for all.

