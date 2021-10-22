Commemorating 200 million U.S.-donated COVID-19 vaccines successfully delivered

Statement By Administrator Samantha Power

As of today, the United States has successfully donated and delivered 200 million COVID-19 vaccines to more than 100 countries around the world. President Biden has pledged that the U.S. will be the world’s arsenal of vaccines, and USAID continues to play a pivotal role in fulfilling the ambitious goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the total global population by next year. USAID, in coordination with the White House, other U.S. Government departments and agencies, and COVAX, the global vaccine access initiative, is helping get safe and effective shots in arms around the world.

These 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have helped bring health and hope to millions of people, but our work is far from over. To end the pandemic, and prevent the emergence of new variants, as well as future outbreaks within our nation’s borders, we must continue to do our part to help vaccinate the world. Over the next year, USAID and COVAX will do even more by building on our progress to date, donating more than one billion U.S.-made doses to low- and lower-middle-income countries. These vaccines will help save lives, protect livelihoods, and heal economies currently battered by this pandemic. But they are not the only tool at our disposal. Even as we support accelerated vaccination efforts, USAID is also helping countries to save lives now through the provision of oxygen services, testing, medical treatment, PPE for health workers, and by supporting efforts to reduce COVID-19 transmission. By strengthening the health systems of the countries that receive these vaccines, we can help prevent future pandemics.

Today, Americans have 200 million reasons to be proud. USAID is honored to be at the forefront of this global vaccination effort unprecedented in scale, speed, and complexity, to counter the worst pandemic in modern history. By continuing to work in partnership with the global community, I am confident we can secure and sustain a more healthy, peaceful, and prosperous world.