Coming Together: Mental Health and Psychosocial Support in Peacebuilding

Friederike Bubenzer | May 2020

A key part of the Stanley Center's strategy to prevent mass violence and atrocities is to channel evidence into policymaking to foster sources of resilience within communities. Within the fields of research and practice of peacebuilding and mass violence prevention, societal and individual mental health is often overlooked, yet remains a critical area for further partnership, analysis, and evidence-based policy integration.

Read more on Stanley Center for Peace and Security