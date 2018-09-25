Combating torture: The need for comprehensive regulation of law enforcement equipment

Summary

Torturers are not born, they are recruited, trained, equipped and supported. In many cases it is foreign companies and governments who supply them with the law enforcement equipment that is used to inflict torture or other ill-treatment, and the expertise in how to use them.

While certain governments are directly involved in the trade of these “tools of torture”, others prefer to turn a blind eye.

Some of the “tools of torture” are inherently abusive, that is, any use of them would constitute torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment (other ill-treatment). These include almost medieval implements like leg irons, neck restraints, spiked batons, chains and whips, as well as modern weapons and devices intended to achieve compliance through pain, such as electric shock batons, stun guns and stun belts. All such items must be banned totally for use in law enforcement. In contrast, other equipment, for example tear gas, pepper spray and handcuffs, may have, when used appropriately in line with international human rights standards, a legitimate role in law enforcement, but they are often systematically abused for torture or other ill-treatment. Their trade and use needs stringent regulation.

In recent years, increasing numbers of governments around the world have started the process of developing and introducing legislative measures to combat the trade in “tools of torture” at the national and regional levels, notably in the European Union (EU). 1 Building on these initiatives, on 18 September 2017 the Global Alliance for Torture Free Trade was launched. To date, almost 60 states from all regions of the world2 have signed its Political Declaration to act together “to further prevent, restrict and end trade in goods intended for use in torture or capital punishment”; and to adopt legislation and efficient enforcement systems for the restriction and elimination of trade in such goods.3

Amnesty International and the Omega Research Foundation strongly support the Global Alliance initiative, and encourage all states to join. The Global Alliance has the potential now to facilitate the development of truly effective national and multilateral measures to combat the trade in “tools of torture”.

However, it is self-evident that to effectively combat this trade, states must agree a comprehensive definition of the range of goods covered, including those most commonly used to maim and brutalize people, whether through torture, other ill-treatment, excessive use of force, or other human rights violations. This should include not only banning inherently abusive equipment such as thumb cuffs, spiked batons and electric shock stun belts, but also controlling goods such as standard batons, handcuffs, pepper spray and tear gas, goods that have a legitimate law enforcement use but could be readily abused for torture or other ill-treatment.

The EU Torture Trade Regulation offers a good model dividing the items into two categories: i “prohibited” goods that are inherently abusive in nature, and; ii “controlled” goods that can have a legitimate law enforcement or other use but need to be subject to trade controls in order to avoid their employment in torture, other ill-treatment or the death penalty.

Law enforcement weapons and devices should never be supplied to recipients who are likely to use them for torture, other ill-treatment or other serious human rights violations. Although this principle is already incorporated in many policies of individual states and certain regional organizations, the lack of international regulation is a substantive loophole in practice that needs to be urgently closed. The current failure of states to collectively prohibit the trade in equipment which is inherently abusive, and effectively control other equipment which is often abused, poses a threat to human rights around the world.

Amnesty International and the Omega Research Foundation are calling on all states, including Global Alliance Members, to introduce comprehensive measures to tackle the trade in “tools of torture” by:

• Adopting regulations to ban the production of, and trade in, inherently abusive law enforcement equipment and related training;

• Adopting trade regulations, establishing strict control measures, incorporating human rights-based risk assessment, on the transfer of law enforcement equipment that could be easily abused for torture and other ill-treatment;

• Agree regional and international mechanisms to regulate the trade in “tools of torture” in a harmonized manner which incorporate a transparent system for reporting and information sharing.