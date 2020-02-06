Combating intolerance, negative stereotyping, stigmatization, discrimination, incitement to violence and violence against persons, based on religion or belief - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/43/72)

The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 40/25, entitled “Combating intolerance, negative stereotyping and stigmatization of, and discrimination, incitement to violence and violence against, persons based on religion or belief”. In that resolution, the Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to prepare and submit to it at its forty-third session a comprehensive followup report with elaborated conclusions based upon information provided by States on the efforts and measures taken for the implementation of the action plan outlined in paragraphs 7 and 8 of that resolution, and views on potential follow-up measures for further improvement of the implementation of that plan.

The present report is based on contributions received from 22 Member States in reply to a note verbale issued by the Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR). Section II contains a summary of those contributions. It should be borne in mind that some information received from some States on their implementation of the action plan has been reflected in previous reports on the same topic, most recently in the report of the Secretary-General to the General Assembly at its seventy-fourth session. The present report has largely been drafted around the points specified in paragraphs 7 and 8 of Human Rights Council resolution 40/25. Section III provides some observations and views on potential follow-up measures for further improving implementation of the action plan.