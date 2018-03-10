Combating intolerance, negative stereotyping, stigmatization, discrimination, incitement to violence and violence against persons, based on religion or belief - Report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/37/44)

The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 34/32 in which the Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to prepare and submit to the Council at its thirty-seventh session a comprehensive followup report with elaborated conclusions based upon information provided by States on the efforts and measures taken for the implementation of the action plan outlined in paragraphs 7 and 8 of the resolution and views on potential follow-up measures for further improvement of the implementation of that plan.

The report is based on replies1 received from 202 States to a note verbale sent by the Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR). These contributions are summarized in section II, bearing in mind that some of the information received from some States on their implementation of the action plan has been reflected in previous reports on this topic, most recently the report of the Secretary-General to the General Assembly (A/72/381). The present report was drafted largely around the specified points of the action plan contained in paragraphs 7 and 8 of Council resolution 34/32. Observations and views on potential follow-up measures for further improvement of the implementation of the action plan are given in section IV.