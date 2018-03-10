10 Mar 2018

Combating intolerance, negative stereotyping, stigmatization, discrimination, incitement to violence and violence against persons, based on religion or belief - Report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/37/44)

Report
from UN Human Rights Council
Published on 23 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (249.94 KB)

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 34/32 in which the Council requested the High Commissioner to prepare and submit to the Council at its thirty-seventh session a comprehensive follow-up report with elaborated conclusions based upon information provided by States on the efforts and measures taken for the implementation of the action plan outlined in paragraphs 7 and 8 of resolution 34/32 and views on potential follow-up measures for further improvement of the implementation of that plan.

I. Introduction

  1. The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 34/32 in which the Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to prepare and submit to the Council at its thirty-seventh session a comprehensive followup report with elaborated conclusions based upon information provided by States on the efforts and measures taken for the implementation of the action plan outlined in paragraphs 7 and 8 of the resolution and views on potential follow-up measures for further improvement of the implementation of that plan.

  2. The report is based on replies1 received from 202 States to a note verbale sent by the Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR). These contributions are summarized in section II, bearing in mind that some of the information received from some States on their implementation of the action plan has been reflected in previous reports on this topic, most recently the report of the Secretary-General to the General Assembly (A/72/381). The present report was drafted largely around the specified points of the action plan contained in paragraphs 7 and 8 of Council resolution 34/32. Observations and views on potential follow-up measures for further improvement of the implementation of the action plan are given in section IV.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.