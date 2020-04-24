Combating the disinfodemic: Working for truth in the time of COVID-19

impacts lives and livelihoods around the world. Falsehoods and misinformation have proven deadly and sowed confusion about life-saving personal and policy choices.

To #ShareKnowledge, UNESCO has published two policy briefs offering critical insights into the fast-growing COVID-19-related disinformation that is impeding access to trustworthy sources and reliable information.

The impacts of COVID-19 disinformation are more deadly than disinformation about other subjects, such as politics and democracy. That is why this research, in line with UNESCO’s role as a laboratory of ideas, coins the term disinfodemic to describe the problem.

To make sense of the COVID-19 disinfodemic, consider its opposite – information. If information is empowering, then disinformation is disempowering. Access to verifiable, reliable information makes the right to freedom of expression meaningful. A disinfodemic works diametrically against this right during a pandemic. UNESCO Policy Brief 1 assesses 9 types of coronavirus disinformation, four format modes, and it identifies 10 categories of response being mobilised - often with freedom of expression implications - around the world.

Download here

Policy Brief 2 critically analyses 10 types of response to the viral spread of COVID-19 disinformation. Responses target one or more of the four points of the disinformation life cycle: namely production, transmission, reception and reproduction. This brief assesses the responses that: work to cut the supply of production; that filter disinformation during transmission; and help inoculate targets from reception; and prevent viral re-circulation. The assessment looks at these responses holistically and in relation to impact on the right to freedom of expression, access to information and privacy.

Download here