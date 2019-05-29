The Column AHA Centre News Bulletin: Volume 48, March 2019

TACKLING TYPHOONS PREPAREDNESS AND SAFETY TIPS

The Pacific typhoon season poses an annual threat to the ASEAN region, with Member States such as Lao PDR, Thailand, Viet Nam, and in particular the Philippines often experiencing the brunt of large typhoons and tropical storms

Read more

MONTHLY DISASTER REVIEW AND OUTLOOK

FEBRUARY | DISASTER MONITORING & ANALYSIS (DMA) UNIT AHA CENTRE

February 2019 was characterised by an unusually low number of recorded disaster events, registering less than a quarter of the five-year average of occurrences for the month. Although the region experienced scattered rain showers in the south, and generally dry and hazy conditions in the north, the record-breaking low number of impact on communities (only 6% and 1% of the five-year average number for affected and displaced people respectively) could reflect the improving effectiveness of disaster management practices among ASEAN Member States. On the other hand, the recorded number of damaged houses was more than five times the five-year average. An overwhelming majority of the damage was caused by hailstorms and strong winds in Northeastern Viet Nam. Fortunately, about 84% (or 3,436) houses incurred only minor damage. In general, February 2019 was a more settled month for disaster managers across the region.

Read more

PREPARING FOR LAUNCH : THE 3RD MEETING OF THE DELSA PHASE 2 PROJECT STEERING COMMITTEE

Singapore was the location for the 3rd Meeting of the Project Steering Committee for the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN (DELSA) Phase II project, which took place on the 19th of February, 2019. With the development of two satellite warehouses for DELSA stockpile currently in final stages of development, this meeting would form the primary driving factor to prepare the warehouses for their launching date.

Read more