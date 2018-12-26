The Column AHA Centre News Bulletin Volume 44, November 2018

ONE ASEAN ONE RESPONSE FOR CENTRAL SULAWESI

“The tsunami caught everyone in a state of panic. I was near the beach, and everything happened so fast” recalls Misfar, a resident of Palu after a series of disaster events rocked Central Sulawesi on Friday evening the 28th of September, 2018.

MONTHLY DISASTER REVIEW AND OUTLOOK

NOVEMBER | DISASTER MONITORING & ANALYSIS (DMA) UNIT AHA CENTRE

Compared to 2017, the number of disasters reported for the same period is almost the same for the inter-monsoon season. Hydro-meteorological disasters are still the highest in number, but mostly within the central region of ASEAN. Heavier rain was experienced around the Malaysian Peninsula and Northern Sumatra, which caused floods and resultant landslides.

SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LARGEST RECORDED DISASTERS

It is well-known that ASEAN’s position on the renowned ‘Ring of Fire’, alongside other unique geographical elements, ensure it is one of the most vulnerable and heavily-affected natural disaster regions in the world. The following infographic takes a look back through some of ASEAN’s largest and most destructive natural disasters.

