Collaborative Procurement of High-Value Commodities – Phase II

Executive Summary

The purpose of the project “Collaborative Procurement of High-Value Commodities” (Phases I and II) was to analyse the procurement footprint of the United Nations system of organizations and develop recommendations on opportunities for collaborative procurement projects.

The project was delivered in a phased approach with Phase I having been carried out from September to December 2016 and Phase II from May to July 2017. During Phase I, approximately 40 common procurement categories had been the subject of a preliminary analysis. Through a sequenced approach, this comprehensive list had been sequentially reduced due to a prioritized shortlist of categories with the most beneficial impact / likelihood of success rating. The categories with the highest rating scores were: Advisory services, executive search services, IT hardware (laptops, desktops, monitors), generators and tents, making these five categories the most likely candidates for further collaborative procurement projects. The summary report on Phase I is available through the HLCM Procurement Network Secretariat which can be reached at HLCMPN.Secretariat@one.un.org.

A total of 18 UN organizations joined the project in Phase II, representing a cumulative >95% of the overall spend of the United Nations system. The project was led through five different workstreams.

In these workstreams, the potential of each of the category for a collaborative approach was analysed through detailed PO spend data, available contracts, bilateral as well as group discussions. Two categories emerged with a clear recommendation for a collaborative procurement project.

These include IT hardware and generators. IT hardware (laptops, desktops, and monitors) has a significant volume of ~90m USD and is a both generic and universal need of all UN organizations. The approach to this category from a procurement perspective is very similar among the UN organizations and the selection of brands is limited to HP, Dell and Lenovo. Achievable savings if implemented successfully and supported by all relevant UN organizations is estimated at 3.71m USD with some additional administrative cost avoidance.

For generators, the overall spend is somewhat smaller (~30m USD). The needs of the UN systemorganizations are very similar, goods are purchased partially from the same suppliers already, volume discounts are likely to be achievable if volumes are pooled and technological advances such as the addition of solar-powered applications make it even more worthwhile to collaborate. Achievable savings if implemented successfully and supported by all relevant UN organizations are estimated at 2.6m USD with some additional administrative cost avoidance. These two categories should bepursued with first priority and a collaborative procurement project should be undertaken for each of these two categories.