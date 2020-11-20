Coherence cookbook: Building resilience in an integrated way

INTRODUCTION

The Global Network of Civil Society Organisations for Disaster Reduction (GNDR) is a voluntary network of civil society organisations, associations and individuals who are committed to working together, and engaging with partners and other stakeholders, to increase community resilience and reduce disaster risk around the world.

Recently, we set forth to launch a series of cookbooks, containing key ingredients and recipes on how to engage in disaster risk reduction (DRR) effectively. This is our second cookbook, following the ‘Cookbook on Institutionalising Sustainable Community-Based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM)’, and is packed with key ingredients and recipes for coherent action in disaster risk reduction, climate change adaptation and sustainable development. The word coherence is defined as: “An approach, processes and actions to integrate implementation of the Sustainable Development Agenda, Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, Paris Agreement and New Urban Agenda; in order to increase efficiency, effectiveness, and the achievement of both common and respective goals.”1 There is great value in ensuring coherence across the various international frameworks that guide countries towards ensuring a better and more resilient life for people around the world.

Taken individually, none of them engages with the full spectrum of shocks and risk drivers that might affect a community. Taken together, they reflect the range of risks and means of addressing them to secure sustainable development. Coordinating actions taken to deliver each framework can also help to avoid duplication, maximise gains and manage compromises. As each framework seeks to build resilience using different timeframes, geographical focuses, scales and sectors, coherence offers a means to address the complexity of the realworld challenges facing national governments.

While coherence is applied to linking frameworks and policies at the institutional level, integration is often used to describe the drawing together of activities at the local level to achieve maximum impact. Civil society organisations (CSOs) are important actors at this level. Because of their ability to build bridges between different local and institutional actors and draw in different sources of information and expertise, they are particularly well-placed to take the lead in integrating a range of activities to ensure that they work coherently.

This cookbook outlines the roles for CSOs in building coherence, and is supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), through their Global Initiative on Disaster Risk Management (GIDRM), which is being implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH. The GIDRM project aims to strengthen the German contribution to improve disaster risk management worldwide and to support the implementation of the Sendai Framework for DRR (SFDRR). GIDRM supports selected international and national, governmental and non-governmental actors in their ambition to achieve coherence between the SFDRR and the Paris Climate Agreement, as well as the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development and the New Urban Agenda, with regards to planning, implementing and reporting on disaster risk management. The project identifies national and subnational examples of successful agenda-coherence.

This cookbook is based on fieldwork in two countries, the Philippines and Mexico, and draws on over seventy case studies from Asia, Africa and Latin America.

We are grateful to all of those who participated in the creation of this cookbook through contributing recipes, responding to discussion papers and sharing information in key respondent interviews and focus group meetings.