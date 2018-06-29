Cognitive biases in climate risk management
Humans use shortcuts to help make decisions. Sometimes called ‘cognitive biases,’ these shortcuts are essential for making quick decisions such as deciding to swerve to avoid a car accident. However, these automatic judgements can also lead to bad decision-making when intuition is relied on too heavily and defective reasoning is used. This infographic series explains 5 common shortcuts, how they play a role in decision-making related to climate risk management, and strategies to outsmart the tendency to use shortcuts.