World

Coastal flooding could hit 20% of world GDP by 2100 - study

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Flood events that have typically occurred once in 100 years "could occur as frequently as once in 10 years" for much of the world, under worst-case scenario, researchers warn

  • Worst-case assumes no move to defend coast

  • UK, northern France among parts of Europe at risk

  • U.S. states of Virginia, North Carolina also

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Failure to rein in climate change and bolster sea defences could jeopardize up to a fifth of the world's economic output by the end of the century, as flooding threatens coastal countries worldwide, according to a study released on Thursday.

Read more on Reuters

Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation
For more humanitarian news and analysis, please visit https://www.trust.org/alertnet

Related Content