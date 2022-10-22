Co-Creating Transformative Knowledge and Action - Southasiadisasters.net Issue No. 201, September 2022

ABOUT THIS ISSUE

This issue of Southasiadisasters.net is titled, ‘Co-Creating Transformative Knowledge and Action’ and highlights the links between co-creating knowledge, societal transformations and sustainability. In the field of climate change adaptation and sustainability, co-creating knowledge implies using complimentary knowledge systems that promote transformation pathways.

In case of complex and intractable policy problems, co-created policy solutions which are bottom-up are more likely to generate usable actions and outcomes (Coggan et al.). Therefore, co-creating knowledge in the fields of climate change, environment and development policy is key to achieving enduring outcomes. This issue of Southasiadisasters.net is an attempt to understand how co-creation approaches to knowledge building can be leveraged to pursue pathways to positive societal transformation.

AIDMI presents a number of instances of co-creating transformative knowledge and action in this issue. From capturing the voices of all transboundary stakeholders in the Sundarbans to exploring the role of non-state actors in mitigating loss and damage related with disasters, co-created transformative knowledge and action can help in addressing complex social problems.