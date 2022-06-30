Closing Remarks by the Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Joyce Msuya, at the Virtual Launch of the Pooled Funds Annual Reports 2021

New York/Geneva, Thursday 30 June 2022

Excellencies, distinguished guests, panellists and speakers,

Thank you for all your tremendous insights, reflections and ideas.

I am particularly touched by all the interventions, as we have heard, from across the globe. Thank you.

The world is in the midst of one of the largest humanitarian crises in the modern era.

The devastation wrought by conflict, climate change, disease and COVID-19 is fuelling unprecedented levels of suffering.

Never have the pooled funds provided such a vital lifeline for so many.

Thanks to your generosity we have been able to provide life-saving assistance to tens of millions of some of the most vulnerable people on the planet – people whose lives are imperilled by poverty, hunger and violence.

The worsening humanitarian storm means these funds will become even more critical.

Their flexibility and speed mean we can reach people in their darkest hour.

We can empower local organizations on the front lines of the responses.

And we can transform humanitarian action so that we deliver life-saving aid when and where it is most needed.

So, I would like to extend a deep thank you to our donors, who make this work possible. Your generosity saves lives.

Thank you also to national Governments for their continued support, for their guidance they offer us, and for creating the conditions that allow us to carry out our work.

And thank you to our Humanitarian Coordinators for managing these funds, and to the many humanitarian partners that are on the ground, responding to crises day in, day out.

With your steadfast support, I am confident that we can continue to reach the most vulnerable people on Earth.

Thank you very much. Back to you, Kate [Warren].