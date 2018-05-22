Closing the protection gap - Disaster risk financing: Smart solutions for the public sector

Every year natural and man-made catastrophes cause a distressing loss of lives and considerable economic costs around the world. Both industrialised and developing countries are affected. Surprisingly, both are also materially underinsured.

This financing gap is borne largely by the public sector, and may create long-term fiscal instability at a time when government budgets are stretched. Furthermore rating agencies are starting to take a closer look at such contingent liabilities faced by public administrations.

But there are ways to alleviate both the impacts and the costs of disaster by planning ahead. Insurance plays a critical role in effective disaster risk management helping communities get back on their feet faster. This report outlines tools and approaches proven to help governments, regions and cities, as well as the constituents they represent, to become more resilient.

We’re smarter together

Disaster risks are growing

The economic cost of natural catastrophes has increased markedly. In the 1980s, the inflation-adjusted cost of natural catastrophes averaged about USD 30 billion per year. In the 1990s this increased to USD 104 billion per year. Over the last decade, economic damage grew to an annual inflation-adjusted average of USD 190 billion. In terms of percentage of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), economic losses from natural catastrophes have also gone up.

2017 was one of the costliest year ever for natural disasters, an estimated USD 337 billion. The economic losses were almost twice the 2016 total (USD 180 billion), and well above the inflation-adjusted average of USD 190 billion of the previous 10 years. Insurance covered losses of close to USD 144 billion, with natural catastrophes generating claims of close to USD 138 billion.