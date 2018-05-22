Closing the gap: Pooling risk in Central America and the Caribbean

Since 1980, nine countries in Central America and the Caribbean have had at least half of their annual gross domestic product (GDP) wiped out by a natural catastrophe. The 2010 earthquake in Haiti had an estimated impact of 120% of GDP.

Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF SPC)

Established:

2007

Insured perils:

Tropical cyclone, earthquake, excess rainfall

Insurance instrument:

Parametric insurance

Trigger:

Modelled loss

Insured party:

CCRIF member countries

Risk takers:

A panel of reinsurers, with Swiss Re as a lead, and a catastrophe bond that used to be placed through the World Bank (tropical cyclone and earthquake).

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions acts as sole insurer and joint product developer on the excess rainfall programme.