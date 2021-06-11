Closing the gap: Advancing girls’ education in contexts of crisis and conflict

Introduction

At the global level, there has been significant progress in expanding education opportunities for girls and women in recent decades. However, millions of girls and women affected by crisis and conflict are still left behind.

At the 44th Group of Seven (G7) summit hosted by Canada in Charlevoix, June 2018, leaders of seven of the world’s largest economies adopted the Charlevoix Declaration on Quality Education for Girls, Adolescent Girls and Women in Developing Countries, (hereafter “the Charlevoix Declaration on Quality Education”) collectively committing themselves to investing in quality education and training for girls and women during conflict and crisis, including for refugees and internally displaced persons. The Charlevoix Declaration on Quality Education served as a milestone in bringing global attention to this issue and generated an historic funding investment from donors. At Charlevoix in 2018, Canada, the European Union, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the World Bank together committed Can$ 3.8 billion to supporting the Declaration’s goals. At the United Nations General Assembly later that year, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Qatar committed a further Can$ 527 million.

This paper summarizes the findings of the monitoring report: Mind the Gap: The State of Girls’ Education in Contexts of Crisis and Conflict, which was commissioned by the Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies (INEE) under the auspices of the INEE Reference Group on Girls’ Education in Emergencies. It recommends actions for implementers, policymakers, and donors to address the gaps identified in the delivery, planning, funding, and monitoring of girls’ and women’s education in crisis contexts.