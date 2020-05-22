Close to contagion : The impacts of COVID-19 on displaced and refugee girls and young women

Introduction

Currently, as COVID-19 spreads across the world,1 an unprecedented 76.7 million people are living as refugees,2 or have been displaced inside their countries.3 Some 131 of the countries affected by COVID-19 have sizeable refugee populations and more than 80% of refugees are hosted in low- and middle-income countries including Uganda,

Sudan, Pakistan and Turkey,4 with health systems that are ill-equipped to manage significant outbreaks.

Refugee and IDP camps are mostly chronically overcrowded and measures to avoid community transmission of the virus, such as physical distancing and frequent handwashing, are difficult to implement. The absence of basic amenities, such as clean running water and soap, insufficient medical personnel, and poor access to health information, let alone access to masks, will make avoiding infection virtually impossible. Also, in many hostcountries, refugees’ entitlement to healthcare and social protection systems are restricted or non-existent, which increases their vulnerability even further.

The concern about an outbreak of COVID-19 in the camps cannot be overstated.5 The pandemic has consequences for everyone, but some groups are particularly vulnerable. Evidence shows that the impact of COVID-19 on girls and women6 – on their health, safety and opportunities for education and decent jobs – is making already difficult lives increasingly unendurable.