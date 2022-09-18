Clinical management of COVID-19 - Living guideline (15 September 2022)

Overview

The WHO COVID-19 Clinical management: living guidance contains the Organization’s most up-to-date recommendations for the clinical management of people with COVID-19. Providing guidance that is comprehensive and holistic for the optimal care of COVID-19 patients throughout their entire illness is important. The latest version of this living guideline is available in pdf format (via the ‘Download’ button) and via an online platform, and is updated regularly as new evidence emerges. No further updates to the previous existing recommendations were made in this latest version.

This updated (fifth) version contains 16 new recommendations for the rehabilitation of adults with post COVID-19 condition (see Chapter 24), which includes:

Guidelines regarding the use of drugs to treat COVID-19 are included in a separate WHO document, Therapeutics and COVID-19: living guideline, that can via an online platform and in pdf format (or click ‘PDF’ in top right corner of online platform).

Guidelines regarding the use of drugs to prevent COVID-19 are included in a separate document, WHO Living guideline: Drugs to prevent COVID-19, that can be accessed via an online platform and in pdf format (or click ‘PDF’ in top right corner of online platform).

To view previous (now outdated) versions of this guideline, please see the links below:

Annex 1: COVID-19 care pathway

Annex 2: Resources for supporting clinical management of COVID-19