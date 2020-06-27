Clinical management of COVID-19 - Interim Guidance (May 2020)

1. Background

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is caused by SARS-CoV-2, a newly emergent coronavirus, that was first recognized in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. Genetic sequencing of the virus suggests that it is a betacoronavirus closely linked to the SARS virus. By way of definition, a symptomatic COVID-19 case is a person who has developed signs and symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.

Symptomatic transmission refers to transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from persons with symptoms. Epidemiology and virologic studies suggest that transmission mainly occurs from symptomatic people to others by close contact through respiratory droplets, by direct contact with infected persons, or by contact with contaminated objects and surfaces (5-8). Clinical and virologic studies that have collected repeated biological samples from confirmed patients demonstrate that shedding of SARS-CoV-2 is highest in the upper respiratory tract (URT) (nose and throat) early in the course of the disease (9-11), within the first 3 days from onset of symptoms (11-13). The incubation period for COVID-19, which is the time between exposure to the virus (becoming infected) and symptom onset, is, on average, 5–6 days, but can be up to 14 days. During this period, also known as the “presymptomatic” period, some infected persons can be contagious, from 1–3 days before symptom onset (13). It is important to recognize that presymptomatic transmission still requires the virus to be spread via infectious droplets or by direct or indirect contact with bodily fluids from an infected person. An asymptomatic case is a person infected with SARS-CoV-2 who does not develop symptoms.

While most people with COVID-19 develop only mild (40%) or moderate (40%) disease (see Table 1), approximately 15% develop severe disease that requires hospitalization and oxygen support, and 5% have critical disease with complications such as respiratory failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), sepsis and septic shock, thromboembolism, and/or multiorgan failure, including acute kidney injury and cardiac injury (14). Older age, smoking (15, 16) and underlying noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), such as hypertension, cardiac disease, chronic lung disease and cancer, have been reported as risk factors for severe disease and death, and multivariable analyses have confirmed older age, higher sequential organ failure assessment (SOFA) score and D-dimer > 1 µg/L on admission were associated with higher mortality (17, 18). This study also observed a median duration of viral RNA detection of 20.0 days (IQR 17.0–24.0) in survivors, but COVID-19 viral RNA was detectable until death in non-survivors. The longest observed duration of viral RNA detection in survivors was 37 days (17, 18).

COVID-19 is associated with mental and neurological manifestations, including delirium or encephalopathy, agitation, stroke, meningo-encephalitis, impaired sense of smell or taste (19) anxiety, depression and sleep problems. In many cases, neurological manifestations have been reported even without respiratory symptoms. Anxiety and depression appear to be common amongst people hospitalized for COVID-19, with one hospitalized cohort from Wuhan, China, revealing over 34% of people experiencing symptoms of anxiety and 28% experiencing symptoms of depression (20). An observational case series from France found that 65% of people with COVID-19 in intensive care units (ICUs) showed signs of confusion (or delirium) and 69% experienced agitation (21). Delirium, in particular, has been associated with increased mortality risk in the context of COVID-19 (22). Moreover, there have been concerns related to acute cerebrovascular disease (including ischaemic and haemorrhagic stroke) in multiple case series from China, France, the Netherlands, and the United States of America (20, 21, 23, 24). Case reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome and meningo-encephalitis among people with COVID-19 have also been reported (25, 26).

There are few data on the clinical presentation of COVID-19 in specific populations, such as children and pregnant women. Clinical manifestations of COVID-19 are generally milder in children compared with adults (27-30). Relatively few cases of infants confirmed with COVID-19 have been reported; infants also experience mild illness (29). However, most recently, an acute presentation with a hyperinflammatory syndrome leading to multiorgan failure and shock has been described (31), now described as multisystem inflammatory syndrome temporally associated with COVID-19 in children and adults). Robust evidence associating underlying conditions with severe illness in children is still lacking. Among 345 children with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and complete information about underlying conditions, 23% had an underlying condition, with chronic lung disease (including asthma), cardiovascular disease and immunosuppression most commonly reported (32).

There is currently no known difference between the clinical manifestations of COVID-19 in pregnant women and non-pregnant adults of reproductive age.