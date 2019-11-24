24 Nov 2019

Clinical guidelines - Diagnosis and treatment manual, 2019 edition

Report
from Médecins Sans Frontières
Published on 17 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.54 MB)

ISBN 978-2-37585-041-1

Preface

This guide is designed for use by medical professionals involved in curative care at the dispensary and primary hospital.

We have tried to respond in the simplest and most practical way possible to the questions and problems faced by field medical staff, using the accumulated field experience of Médecins Sans Frontières, the recommendations of reference organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and specialized works in each field.

This edition touches on the curative and, to a lesser extent, the preventive aspects of the main diseases encountered in the field. The list is incomplete, but covers the essential needs.

This guide is used not only in programmes supported by Médecins Sans Frontières, but also in other programmes and in other contexts. It is notably an integral part of the WHO Emergency Health Kit.

Médecins Sans Frontières has also issued French and Spanish editions. Editions in other languages have also been produced in the field.

This guide is a collaborative effort of medical professionals from many disciplines, all with field experience.

Despite all efforts, it is possible that certain errors may have been overlooked in this guide. Please inform the authors of any errors detected. It is important to remember, that if in doubt, it is the responsibility of the prescribing medical professional to ensure that the doses indicated in this manual conform to the manufacturer ’s specifications.

To ensure that this guide continues to evolve while remaining adapted to field realities, please send any comments or suggestions.

As treatment protocols are regularly revised, please check the monthly updates.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.