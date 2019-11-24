Clinical guidelines - Diagnosis and treatment manual, 2019 edition

ISBN 978-2-37585-041-1

Preface

This guide is designed for use by medical professionals involved in curative care at the dispensary and primary hospital.

We have tried to respond in the simplest and most practical way possible to the questions and problems faced by field medical staff, using the accumulated field experience of Médecins Sans Frontières, the recommendations of reference organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and specialized works in each field.

This edition touches on the curative and, to a lesser extent, the preventive aspects of the main diseases encountered in the field. The list is incomplete, but covers the essential needs.

This guide is used not only in programmes supported by Médecins Sans Frontières, but also in other programmes and in other contexts. It is notably an integral part of the WHO Emergency Health Kit.

Médecins Sans Frontières has also issued French and Spanish editions. Editions in other languages have also been produced in the field.

This guide is a collaborative effort of medical professionals from many disciplines, all with field experience.

Despite all efforts, it is possible that certain errors may have been overlooked in this guide. Please inform the authors of any errors detected. It is important to remember, that if in doubt, it is the responsibility of the prescribing medical professional to ensure that the doses indicated in this manual conform to the manufacturer ’s specifications.

To ensure that this guide continues to evolve while remaining adapted to field realities, please send any comments or suggestions.

As treatment protocols are regularly revised, please check the monthly updates.