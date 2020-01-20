Climate Vulnerability and Capacity Analysis Handbook - Informing community-based adaptation, resilience and gender equality - Version 2.0

CARE’s Climate Vulnerability and Capacity Analysis (CVCA)

Handbookxxii was first developed in 2009, at a time when humanitarian and development actors were beginning to think more seriously about climate change and how it would affect their efforts to support communities in realizing their aspirations to get out of poverty.

Recognizing the context-specificity of climate impacts, as well as the socioeconomic dimensions of climate change adaptation, we developed the CVCA Handbook to guide practitioners in analyzing vulnerability to climate change and adaptive capacity at the community level. Since then, the CVCA Handbook has been applied by CARE and its partners, as well as other non-governmental organizations (NGOs), governments and researchers, in communities around the world. Practitioners have adapted it to their specific needs, linked it to other tools and applied different lenses to the analysis, depending on how it was to be used.

Ten years on, much has been learned about adaptation and resilience building, as well as about the CVCA process itself.

This updated handbook aims to integrate this learning.

The context has also evolved. CARE has developed its approach to increasing resilience, which builds on experience implementing projects focusing on CBA, disaster risk reduction, and food and nutrition security, among other issues. Gender equality and women’s empowerment is a primary focus for the organization, and this updated handbook integrates tools and guidance to support better analysis of gender dynamics. Ecosystembased adaptation and landscape-based approaches are receiving increasing attention and investment, and the CVCA process can support people-centred planning of these initiatives. CARE is also increasing its focus on inclusive governance, which can serve to create an enabling environment for community-level adaptation and increased resilience.

The purpose of the CVCA process is to gather and analyze information on community-level vulnerability and capacity, to inform the identification of actions, at the community level or more broadly, that build communities’ resilience to climate change. The process involves collection of information through secondary research, as well as participatory tools that generate local perspectives and traditional knowledge. These two types of information are then combined and analyzed using a set of guiding questions that explore the key issues that determine people’s vulnerability to climate change, as well as their existing resilience capacities.

At the end of the process, options for increasing climate resilience can be identified. This may include actions to be implemented by individual women and men or at the community level, as well as actions that involve local institutions, such as sub-national authorities, civil society organizations, private sector actors or research institutions. Collectively, these actions should enhance people’s capacities to anticipate and absorb climaterelated shocks and stresses, while also adapting to changes over time. They should also help address drivers of risk and create an enabling environment for climate resilience, including systemic and structural changes in norms and legislation to address the underlying causes of vulnerability to climate change.

These options can then be incorporated in relevant plans and strategies, either by communities themselves, local actors or organizations working to support targeted communities. As there are many different ways to use the analysis, this handbook does not provide guidance on its application; instead, we point you to other tools and approaches that provide these details. This is to keep the focus of the CVCA process on what it does best: engaging stakeholders in dialogue on climate risks, vulnerabilities and options for increasing resilience.