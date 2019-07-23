23 Jul 2019

Climate, Urbanization, and Conflict: The Effects of Weather Shocks and Floods on Urban Social Disorder

Report
from Asian Development Bank
Published on 23 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (363.62 KB)

This paper finds evidence that the displacement of population by flooding is associated with a higher risk of social disorder in large cities in developing countries.

Floods regularly displace large numbers of people in developing countries, leading to increased population movement from rural areas to the largest cities. The evidence presented in this paper suggests that the effects of floods on urban social disorder occur mainly through displaced people being pushed into large cities.

Asian Development Bank:
© Asian Development Bank

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.