Climate, Urbanization, and Conflict: The Effects of Weather Shocks and Floods on Urban Social Disorder
This paper finds evidence that the displacement of population by flooding is associated with a higher risk of social disorder in large cities in developing countries.
Floods regularly displace large numbers of people in developing countries, leading to increased population movement from rural areas to the largest cities. The evidence presented in this paper suggests that the effects of floods on urban social disorder occur mainly through displaced people being pushed into large cities.