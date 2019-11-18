Climate: SPC and GIZ sign an agreement to support the Pacific Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Hub

The Regional Pacific Nationally Determined Contributions Hub (NDC Hub) was launched in 2017 as a response to calls from Pacific Island Countries (PICs) for a regional platform to support them in implementing, enhancing and financing their national climate commitments made under the Paris Agreement (CoP 21).

Through the NDC Hub, a team of experts from various organisations provides a wide range of services to PICs, including policy review, knowledge exchange, data analysis and stakeholder engagement, as well as operational technical support for enabling outputs such as roadmaps, strategies, project concepts, investment plans or an energy database. The overall objective is to contribute to sustainable and resilient development and the transition to a net-zero emissions development pathway for PICs.

Together with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, the Secretariat of the Pacific Region Environment Programme (SPREP) and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), the Pacific Community (SPC) has been supporting the NDC Hub since its early stages.

SPC has been implementing several activities on behalf of the NDC Hub, including the NDC Ocean workshop in May 2019, the Pacific Regional NDC Hub Focal Point meeting in July 2019 and the Ocean for Climate report in October 2019. Furthermore, SPC has been supporting the building of information and knowledge management processes within the NDC Hub.

The newly signed agreement will allow for strengthened collaboration in the following areas: · Supporting the implementation of in-country activities through the provision of a project development specialist and a mitigation specialist; · Enhancing sharing of information and knowledge management through the provision of a knowledge management expert; · Supporting communication around the NDC Hub’s activities and showcasing Pacific climate leadership in key regional and global fora. · Hosting the NDC Hub at the SPC Nabua Campus in Suva, Fiji

“This agreement is a new milestone for SPC’s involvement in the NDC Hub,” said Sylvie Goyet, director of the Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Division at SPC. “It will allow SPC to strengthen its contribution to this initiative, which is absolutely paramount for helping PICs achieve their objectives in terms of not only mitigation, but also adaptation and resilience.”

James Macbeth, Director of Programmes of GIZ in the Pacific, stressed the importance of the cooperation with SPC as a regional organisation in “building on existing initiatives and supporting Pacific countries taking a lead in the implementation of climate commitments”.

Media contacts:

Rebecca Eldon, Regional Pacific NDC Hub, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)| rebecca.eldon@giz.de or +679 905 4976

Sylvie Goyet, Director, Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Programme, Pacific Community (SPC)| sylvieg@spc.int

About Us:

The Pacific Community has been supporting sustainable development in the Pacific, through science, knowledge and innovation since 1947. It is the principal intergovernmental organization in the region, owned and governed by its 26 member countries and territories.