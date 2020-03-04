Climate-smart disaster risk reduction

The IFRC network is in a unique position to advise on, advocate for, and implement community-based climate action and disaster risk reduction. Our ongoing presence in communities enables greater trust, which is critical to ensure the sustainability of our efforts. With 192 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies serving as auxiliaries to governments, more than 160,000 local units/chapters and 14 million volunteers across the globe, the IFRC network is well placed to stimulate real and practical action on an unparalleled scale globally and bring the evidence gathered on community risks, and adaptation needs to the attention of policymakers.