20 Dec 2018

Climate-Smart Agriculture Case Studies 2018: Successful approaches from different regions

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 25 Nov 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.01 MB)

Introduction

Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA) is an approach that focuses on the farmer, fisher and/or herder. It seeks ways to improve the farmer’s productivity and income. It is an approach that helps farmers to adapt to a changing climate and contributes to the mitigation of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The aim of this publication is to provide the best FAO-led examples of how the CSA is not a “one-size-fits-all” approach that can be universally applied but, rather, involves different elements embedded in local contexts.

The ten successful case studies presented here show how the CSA approach has been applied in the regional context to benefit both the agricultural sectors and farming communities. By definition, the CSA approach pursues three pillars: to sustainably increase agricultural productivity and improve farmers’ incomes; to build resilience and adaptation to climate change; and to reduce and/or remove GHG emissions, where possible.

While this publication provides a context-specific look at CSA across many different regions, it also showcases different elements of climate-smart agricultural systems. The case studies show how the management of farms, crops, livestock and aquaculture can balance short- and long-term food security needs with priorities for the farmer/ producer, as well as build adaption to climate change and contribute to mitigating GHG. Many of the impacts outlined in the studies highlight the services provided to farmers, fishers and land managers to enable a better management of climate risks/impacts while providing mitigation options.

The case studies were selected and adapted from the Climate-Smart Agriculture Sourcebook Second Edition 2017, and other FAO projects. The aim is to further support policy makers, academics, practitioners (i.e. extension services, non-governmental organizations [NGOs] and farmers) and programme managers who are interested in: successful examples of on-the-ground implementation of CSA approaches; and capturing the synergies between adaptation, mitigation and food security in their work.

