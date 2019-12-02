Climate Risk Financing: Early Response and Anticipatory Actions for Climate Hazards
WFP is collaborating with a range of public and private sector partners to develop climate risk finance programmes that help governments and vulnerable households to anticipate, absorb and rapidly recover from climate shocks. This Brief provides an overview of these programmes and how WFP is deploying integrated climate risk financing mechanisms that allow for predictable anticipatory and early responses, significantly reducing the human suffering and capital losses from weather and climate-related disasters.