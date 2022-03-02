Climate-related events and environmental stressors’ roles in driving migration in West and North Africa - MMC Briefing Paper, January 2022

This paper starts with a brief literature review of the state-of-the-art on environmental change and migration outcomes. Secondary source analysis suggests that internal displacement and involuntary immobility, rather than cross-border movements, are the most likely migration outcomes resulting from the impact of climate change on environmental drivers. Afterwards, this paper uses data from the Mixed Migration Centre’s (MMC) flagship data collection project, 4Mi, to gain insight into how some people who cross international borders – those forcibly displaced and those undertaking more ‘voluntary’ forms of movement – perceive environmental factors as direct or indirect stressors within their movement decision-making.