30 Oct 2019

Climate Prediction Center’s Africa Hazards Outlook, October 31 - November 06, 2019

Report
from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Published on 30 Oct 2019
Download PDF (462.19 KB)

  • Tropical Cyclone Kyarr could significantly weaken moving toward the northern coastal areas of Somalia.

  • Flash flood along the Ubangui River passing nears the north and west borders of Democratic Republic of Congo.

1) Eastern Nigeria has reported heavy rain connected to the Logone River rising water level of the previous week flood in the northern part of Cameroon. Due to the moderate and heavy rains predicted for the coming week, a flood warning will be maintain over the river area bordering Chad, Cameroon and Nigeria.

2) The overflow water of Ubangui River has provoked flood along the river basin passing near the northern and western frontier of Democratic Republic of Congo last week.

3) A flood warning would continue this week due to the ground water storage saturation and the rain predicted for the coming week in Afar region in Ethiopia and eastern South Sudan crossing the border with Ethiopia and Sudan.

4) Flood warning would be maintained over the circle area surrounding southeastern Ethiopia, north Kenya and south Somalia for the coming week.

5) Western and eastern Uganda would maintain a flood warning due to the previous week flash flood and the above average rain expected for the coming week.

6) The coastal area of Tanzania has been reported flooded riverine area and expects rains for the coming week.

7) Tropical storm is expected for the coming week over the northern coastal area of Somalia

