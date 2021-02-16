Climate-informed Water Accounting: the need for measuring to plan and manage water resources in South Asia

This brief explores the need for water accounting to help governments better plan and manage water resources that are already threatened by the impacts of climate change. Water management policies have profound impacts on all aspects of human settlements. Therefore, water management policies should be grounded in robust science-based information underpinned by socio-political and economic considerations including attention to marginalized regions and segments of the society. This brief is an outcome of the reflections of speakers in a panel discussion organized by Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC) under the “Climate Talks” series. The topic of the discussion was Climate-informed Water Accounting: need for measuring to plan and manage water resources in South Asia.