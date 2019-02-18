18 Feb 2019

Climate diplomacy: Council adopts conclusions, 18 February 2019

Report
from European Union
Published on 18 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (27.3 KB)

The Council today adopted conclusions on climate diplomacy. The Council recalls that climate change is a direct and existential threat, which will spare no country. The Council notes that the world is already witnessing multiple devastating impacts of climate change, yet action to stem it remains insufficient.

The EU reaffirms its steadfast commitment to the Paris Agreement as the essential multilateral framework governing global action to deal with climate change and welcomes the positive outcome of the 24th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 24).

The Council reiterates that ambition in climate action is not only about reducing greenhouse gas emissions, it is also about addressing the implications of climate change on peace and security.

The Council recalls that 2019 is a critical year for accelerating domestic climate action and raising global ambition in the context of the pursuit of sustainable development, with leadership from the United Nations.

The EU's leadership on climate action is founded on a progressive stance at home. The Council welcomes the European Commission's strategic long-term vision for a prosperous, modern, competitive and climate-neutral economy.

The Council reconfirms that the EU will continue to lead the way in the global pursuit of climate action and will work towards further enhancing international climate cooperation.

Climate Diplomacy: Council adopts conclusions 26 February 2018
Visiter la page consacrée à la réunion

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.