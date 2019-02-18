Climate diplomacy: Council adopts conclusions, 18 February 2019

The Council today adopted conclusions on climate diplomacy. The Council recalls that climate change is a direct and existential threat, which will spare no country. The Council notes that the world is already witnessing multiple devastating impacts of climate change, yet action to stem it remains insufficient.

The EU reaffirms its steadfast commitment to the Paris Agreement as the essential multilateral framework governing global action to deal with climate change and welcomes the positive outcome of the 24th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 24).

The Council reiterates that ambition in climate action is not only about reducing greenhouse gas emissions, it is also about addressing the implications of climate change on peace and security.

The Council recalls that 2019 is a critical year for accelerating domestic climate action and raising global ambition in the context of the pursuit of sustainable development, with leadership from the United Nations.

The EU's leadership on climate action is founded on a progressive stance at home. The Council welcomes the European Commission's strategic long-term vision for a prosperous, modern, competitive and climate-neutral economy.

The Council reconfirms that the EU will continue to lead the way in the global pursuit of climate action and will work towards further enhancing international climate cooperation.

