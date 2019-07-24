Climate Change Mitigation through a Well-being Lens “Putting people at the centre of climate action”

Background

The impacts of climate change on human well-being are increasingly being felt. Rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are necessary to limit climate risks and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Keeping the change in global average surface temperatures well-below 2 degrees or lower will require a transformation of economies on an unprecedented scale. Moving away from the current dependence on the unabated combustion of fossil fuels will be challenging, but will be easier if we ensure that we maximise the synergies with other well-being goals such as health and equity, and identify and manage trade-offs where these exist.

Objective

The OECD’s latest report on “Climate change mitigation through a well-being lens” aims to encourage and support governments in meeting their national and international climate mitigation goals. It argues that mitigation policies are likely to be more feasible to implement, politically, economically and socially, as well as more effective, when there is a two-way alignment between climate action and broader goals of well-being and sustainable development.

Applying a well-being lens to climate change mitigation is a way for governments to achieve this two-way alignment by systematically addressing a wide range of synergies and trade-offs between mitigation and well-being goals.