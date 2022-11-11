Executive Summary

Dina Azhgaliyeva and Dil B. Rahut

This book titled Climate Change Mitigation: Policies and Lessons for Asia is a result of the Asian Development Bank Institute’s Annual Conference held on 1–3 December 2021 and focuses on climate change mitigation solutions across four sectors—energy; building; transport; and agriculture—as well as solutions from carbon pricing. These sectors were selected because of their large share of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and because efforts in reducing GHG emissions across these sectors could lead to noticeable GHG emissions reduction. This book also includes carbon pricing, which can reduce GHG emissions across various sectors.

This book is organized in five parts: the energy sector (chapter 1), the building sector (chapters 2–3), the transport sector (chapters 4–5), the agriculture sector (chapters 6–7), and carbon pricing (chapters 8–9).

A brief description of each chapter is given below. We also highlight some of the key findings and recommendations from this book.

Part I. Energy Sector: Transition toward High Renewable Energy Penetration provides solutions for electricity markets with a high penetration of renewable energy. Electricity and heat contribute 31% of GHG emissions. This part contains one chapter.

Chapter 1, “Financing the Energy Transition in a Low-Cost Intermittent Renewable Energy Environment,” proposes that shortterm market design and a long-term resource adequacy mechanism are crucial for achieving a given renewable energy goal with minimal abovemarket costs. Declines in the up-front costs of wind and solar generation units have considerably reduced the gap between the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for these resources and the LCOE of natural gas and coal-fired generation. Such changes have the potential to reduce the cost of increasing the share of intermittent renewable resources in Asia, which currently accounts for almost half of global energy demand and is the world largest greenhouse gas-emitting region. This chapter proposes a multi-settlement locational marginal pricing short-term market design, a standardized fixed-price forward contract approach to long-term resource adequacy, and a renewable energy certificate market as the major market design elements to achieve this goal.

Part II. Buildings: Promoting Demand-Side Energy Efficiency provides solutions for decarbonizing the building sector (including building construction), which accounts for 37% of total GHG emissions and 36% of total energy consumption (in 2020). This part contains two chapters.

Chapter 2, “Future-Proofing Sustainable Cooling Demand,” explains that sustainable solutions for meeting the fast-growing demand for cooling are not just about renewable energy but also include thermal energy storage, passive cooling, and behaviorl changes. This chapter presents a system-level approach to cooling provision in buildings and urban environments, also highlighting the need for a holistic consideration of cooling demand across other sectors (e.g., transport), to ensure sustainability and resilience throughout the life cycle of buildings and infrastructure more broadly. It aims to drive new systemlevel thinking in key areas—how we mitigate, make, store, move, manage, finance, and regulate cold—to meet current and future cooling needs efficiently, sustainably, and affordably, in line with the ambitions of the Paris Agreement, the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Chapter 3, “Promoting Green Buildings: Barriers, Solutions, and Policies,” provides an overview of policies supporting green buildings.

Building and construction account for 36% of total GHG emissions and 37% of total energy use, which is expected to increase immensely in the future due to increased demand for housing given rising population and income. Green buildings could significantly mitigate GHG emissions from the building sector. The concept of green building, includes using environmentally friendly materials and decreasing the use of resources such as energy, water, etc. This chapter offers a systematic review of the barriers to scaling green buildings. It shows that access to construction materials and skilled labor for green buildings, followed by the high cost of construction, lack of standards, policies, and government support, are major hurdles for policy makers.

Part III. Transport Sector: Promoting Cleaner Transportation provides solutions for decarbonizing the transport sector, which accounts for over 10% of global GHG emissions. This part contains two chapters.

Chapter 4, “Transport CO2 Mitigation and the Production of Low Traffic Neighborhoods: Lessons from London,” assesses the Low Traffic Neighborhood 21 (LTN21) in suburban West London and draws implications for wider contexts, such as in Asian cities, including that wide-ranging sustainable mobility strategies need to consider carbon dioxide and social equity impacts. Further, it recommends a strengthened participatory and deliberative transport planning process to improve the process of project delivery.

Chapter 5, “Decarbonizing the Transport Sector through Electrification and Biofuel Use in Emerging Economies of Asia,” examines the carbon emissions reduction potentials of using biofuel in road vehicles as a complementary strategy to increasing electrified vehicles in India, Indonesia, and Thailand. The findings display that a stand-alone moderate electrification strategy is insufficient to reduce carbon emissions in the transport sector to the level required by 2030. The complementary use of conventional and next-generation biofuels will have total net positive carbon reduction and economic benefits as a substitute for transport fuel demand.

Part IV. Decarbonizing through the Agriculture Sector discusses solutions for the agriculture sector, which is one of the most vulnerable sectors to climate change due to its dependence on weather and climatic conditions. This part contains two chapters.

Chapter 6, “Contribution of Agriculture to Climate Change and Low-Emissions Agricultural Development in Asia and the Pacific,” recommends that appropriate integration of policies at multiple levels and the application of multiple measures simultaneously can increase the mitigation potential as desired by the Paris Agreement and help achieve several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Against the backdrop of the agriculture sector’s significant contribution to GHG emissions due to methane-producing rice production, increases in food production to feed the growing population, changes in dietary patterns, and massive use of synthetic fertilizer and energy in agricultural production in the Asia and Pacific region for the last few decades, this chapter conducts a systematic review of strategies that can reduce emissions from the agriculture sector using a multidimensional approach—supply-side measures, demand-side measures, and cross cutting measures.

Chapter 7, “Best Bets for Achieving a Carbon-Neutral Global Food System,” suggests that the highest priority for policy makers should be limiting emissions from land use change, as this drives the biggest share of emissions, presents the most cost-effective mitigation potential, and is easily verified. Reducing GHG emissions from food systems is a key element of strategies to slow climate change. A second priority should be enhancing on-farm carbon storage, which currently provides significant low-cost mitigation potential and often has substantial cobenefits. A third priority should be reducing methane emissions from rice and industrial animal systems, where solutions are more costeffective and more easily verified than in less-intensive animal systems. A fourth priority should be investing in technologies to limit methane and nitrous oxide emissions, for which current solutions are often too expensive. Finally, demand-side solutions, including fostering the alternative protein industry, could play an important role in achieving carbon neutrality.

Part V. Carbon Pricing discusses the impact of different carbon pricing instruments on GHG emissions reduction.

Chapter 8, “Exploiting Complementarity of Carbon Pricing Instruments for Low-Carbon Development in the People’s Republic of China,” explores whether a single cost-effective instrument is adequate for developing a low-carbon economy in the PRC or whether a policy portfolio would be more effective. The PRC has planned energy and climate policy targets to contribute to its efforts to meet the goal enshrined in the Paris Agreement. Results show that a nationwide emissions trading scheme (ETS) has advantages over a carbon tax regarding gross domestic product losses. It also performs better in promoting the transfer of labor and capital from the eastern regions to the central and western regions. However, a single ETS is less effective in regard to industrial structure adjustments and emissions reduction in sectors that are not included in the ETS, such as the transport sector. The results also show that a policy portfolio could achieve the same emissions reduction target with more moderate impacts. Therefore, it is suggested that the implementation of a carbon tax for sectors that are excluded from the ETS or a subsidy for energy-efficient vehicles could be considered as supplementary policies for the ETS in the PRC.

Chapter 9, “What Role for Carbon Taxes and Emissions Trading in a Portfolio of Policies to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions,” explores how overlaps and interactions of policies affect policy design and how governments can use policy packages to deal with practical constraints as well as to achieve multiple policy objectives. The chapter also reviews ways in which emissions trading and carbon taxes have been designed to better meet policy objectives or requirements, based on the experience made in existing emissions trading schemes that have evolved incrementally. Economic theory suggests a central role for carbon pricing, and more governments are implementing emissions trading schemes or carbon taxes. However, carbon pricing is never the only instrument aimed to reduce emissions and often not the dominant one, with various types of regulatory policies as well as fiscal policies also playing important roles.

Solutions explored in this book for climate change mitigation across sectors include electricity market design for achieving a given renewable energy goal with minimal above-market costs, (agriculture and food, phase-out the sale of new internal combustion engine vehicles, sustainable cooling and green buildings, as well as carbon pricing. Such solutions can help in climate change mitigation efforts and can also have a number of benefits in developing Asia apart from limiting global temperature rise and preventing catastrophic climate change. Such solutions can help to reduce high pollution levels in large cities in the region and provide better energy security. Solving these problems will improve quality of life and increase life expectancy, while reducing health-care expenses. There is no single solution for meeting impactful climate goals in developing Asia. Appropriate policy measures will need to account for variations in geography, climate, and electricity market characteristics. They will also require long-term planning, learning from other countries, and learning by doing, especially when preparing the electricity market for a highly renewable world. This book, by spotlighting new research on climate imperatives across key sectors and carbon pricing, explores the next steps for climate change mitigation in Asia and the Pacific. With breakthroughs in these areas, the region could help lead the way toward achieving measurable progress in the fight against climate change.