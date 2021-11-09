Climate change, hunger children’s futures: A dangerously under-discussed consequence of climate change

THE CLIMATE PROBLEM

Link between climate change and hunger

In August 2021, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report which proved to be an indictment on broken promises and state inaction, confirming that global warming of between 1.5°C and 2°C will be exceeded during the 21st century unless immediate action is taken. Hunger constitutes one of the most significant areas of World Vision’s work, and the scale of the problem is increasing exponentially in tandem with climate change. For many of the communities World Vision works with, extreme weather events threaten their agricultural production and as such, their food security and livelihoods. The frequency and intensity of these disruptions is increasing as the knock-on effects of a rising global temperatures continue to mount. Since 2020 alone, the countries where World Vision works have seen a number of events linked to climate change which are severely impacting access to nutritious food. These include:

The largest swarms of locusts seen for more than 10 years. These swarms, which are especially prevalent in East Africa, destroy huge quantities of crops, as well as stored food, greatly depleting supplies, and quickly pushing communities to the brink of starvation. Flooding and drought are becoming an increasingly prevalent issue as climate change further intensifies the water cycle in farming communities. Flooding leads to destroyed crops and ruined farmlands which further reduces the ability to rebuild.

Furthermore, this has a direct correlation to community displacement as families must look further afield to meet their basic needs. However, the displacement of communities has a longer-term effect on the robustness of local agriculture, further promoting the extended risk of food insecurity. Less food and water also leads to increased numbers of dead livestock which can devastate families for whom livestock are their main source of income and nutrition.

Cyclones can increase in frequency and severity as a consequence of unstable weather systems, exacerbated by climate change. These cyclones can destroy homes, infrastructure, crops, and livelihoods, further contributing to increased food insecurity and hunger for children. In the last three years, more than 2.8 million people in Southern African countries have been impacted by devastating cyclones. Climate variability, particularly temperature increases, rainfall variability, and changes in CO2 levels impact agricultural production. Food production becomes unreliable, and, for communities which live below the poverty line, it can be impossible to find the resources to fill the gaps. There is also evidence that the level of nutrients in the soil can be impacted by these conditions.

Tenema and Tejan, Climate Change Youth Activists from Sierra Leone: “We have advocated many times about hunger on the radio and national platforms. Climate change is increasing the cost of living in Sierra Leone, and communities and families are finding it increasingly difficult to buy healthy food.

“Some families are engaged in small scale farming to meet their needs, but these are vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.”