Climate Change, Displacement and Human Rights

The impacts of climate change, such as desertification, rising sea levels and more frequent and severe weather events undermine the enjoyment of human rights – including the rights to life, water and sanitation, food, health and adequate housing. The adverse effects of climate change contribute to vulnerability, human mobility and displacement and pose increased risk to the human rights of displaced persons, many of whom live in countries most affected by climate change.

Displacement in climate change-fuelled crises is already a global reality – a reality that reflects and amplifies the deep inequalities and injustices in our world today. Countries and communities that have contributed the least to global warming are bearing the brunt of its negative impact.