Climate change, disasters and displacement of the most vulnerable in the Americas

The Americas region is facing a forced displacement crisis that is unprecedented both in its complexity and scale. By August 2022, around 18 per cent of the population that UNHCR serves worldwide, or over 20.6 million people, are projected to be displaced in the region by the end of 2022. A World Bank study predicts that by 2050 the internal climate displaced people-i.e. persons forced to displace within their own countries due to slow onset climate impacts such as water stress, crop failure and sea level rise -will number between 9.4 million and 17.1 million in Latin America (up to 2.6 percent of the total population of the region).

Countries in theAmericas continue to be exposed to severe effects of climate change, aggravated the situation of displaced populationsand communities at risk of displacement exacerbating their vulnerability and accelerating mobility. Numerous displaced persons settle in declared risk zones, often due to a lack of knowledge of their new environment and its potential threats, especially in urban areas. Our protection mandate extendsalso to protection against disaster risks; hence, potential disaster risks should be identified in the situation analysis. The situation analysis should also identify risks for people of concern working or living nearby highly contaminating industries, including agroindustry and mining industry, among others.

Climate change is already putting ecological diversity and wildlife in danger, destroying lives and livelihoods, and jeopardizing international peace and security. It is also increasing competition for resources and fuelling social and economic tensions, triggering conflict and displacement. Besides earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanos, most events which cause disasters are climate change induced (hurricanes, extreme rain, floods, landslides, cold waves, droughts, wildfires) and cause displacements as well as loss of life and goods. According to the Interamerican Development Bank, by 2030, 2.5 million jobs could be lost in the Americas due to heat waves that particularly affect people who work outdoors.

The situation is even more complex given thatLatin America and the Caribbeanis one of the most badly affected regions by the COVID-19 pandemic in the world, which could push more than 45 million people into poverty.Therefore, in addition to the direct impacts of more frequent and intense disasterson forced movements, climate change is aggravating other drivers of displacement,worsening poverty, food insecurity, water shortages and access to other natural resources that communities rely on for survival.