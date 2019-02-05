05 Feb 2019

Climate change and water: finance needs to flood not drip

Report
from Overseas Development Institute
Published on 31 Oct 2018 View Original

Prepared by individual countries ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris in 2015, Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) are a powerful framework for setting out national climate action priorities. Ongoing revisions to NDCs guide national strategies to address the challenges of climate change, with climate-resilient infrastructure – and water – key to the success of these efforts.

Under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, governments have committed to deliver drinking water and sanitation to the 2 billion of the world’s population who lack access to safely managed drinking water and the 4.5 billion who are without sanitation services by 2030. The Green Climate Fund is the principal mechanism for the mobilisation of climate funds and one of the financial backbones of the Paris Agreement, yet there are uncertainties about how the necessary increased investments to achieve SDG 6 will be funded.

This briefing note analyses the NDCs of non-Annex 1 countries to the Paris Agreement and explores the role of climate funds and emerging changes in private investment frameworks to inform key policies around international climate and water challenges.

Read the full report here.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.