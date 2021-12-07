Climate Change and Displacement Background Guide Challenge Topic #2

THE CHALLENGE

Climate change is the defining crisis of our time and its impacts are disproportionately experienced by people in vulnerable situations, such as those who have fled war and persecution. In 2020 alone, over 30 million displacements were triggered by environmental disasters. Most displaced people remain within the borders of their home country. Research suggests that without proper response measures, climate change could cause more than 200 million people to be internally displaced by 2050.

WHY IS THIS ISSUE IMPORTANT TO ADDRESS?

The climate crisis is also a human crisis. In the coming decades, as extreme weather events (e.g. hurricane, floods) become more frequent and the slow onset of the climate crisis erodes communities (e.g droughts and sea level rise), more people will be forced to abandon their homes.

Today, 80% of displaced people originate from countries that are most prone to the adverse effects of climate change. In addition, climate change is increasingly fueling other drivers of displacement, such as famine, conflict and economic collapse.

Ensuring that displaced communities have access to clean sources of energy is essential. 90% of refugees living in rural areas do not have access to clean and reliable energy, which has an impact on their health, education and livelihoods.